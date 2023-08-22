The Food Project teaches teens farming and how to sell produce locally

BOSTON - Some teens got their hands dirty for the summer, literally. They are working on community farms in Boston through The Food Project to grow and sell food locally.

"It's hard work, but connecting with the space is really nice. Being able to know where the seed came from, being able to know where the food came from. It makes me eat with more mindfulness," said Sophia Barros, who works with The Food Project as a second-year employee or Root Crew member.

"They help to grow all of the food that we use for our farmers markets and for food distribution partners. So we both donate food, run markets, we run an affordable CSA - community shared agriculture project - in the city, and so, the young people are involved in all of that work," said Danielle Andrews, who has worked at The Food Project for nearly 20 years.

"For most of them, it's really new. So nobody comes in knowing more than other people. They're all learning the work together, and it levels the playing field," Andrews said.

The teens start as Seed Crew members, first-year members of the program who learn the basics of community farming.

"This is my first time farming, and it's fun. There is a lot of weeding, but when we get to do other things. like harvesting and planting, that's also a fun new experience that could be applied to home gardens," Seed Crew member Maxwell Delci said. He enjoys the social aspect of the program, too. The teens discuss social justice topics throughout the summer to expand their knowledge of society and connect with each other.

When they come back the next summer, they're on the Root Crew and run the farmers markets.

"We hire youth from the city and suburbs, and we're trying to break down barriers between them, and so to put them into totally new adventures is something that contributes to that process," Andrews explained.

The farm makes sure to grow produce that local residents, like the large Cape Verdean community, frequently use. One of the farm's goals is to bring fresh, affordable food to those local to the farm.

For Sophia, learning how to farm has brought her closer to her Cape Verdean family.

"When I was about the age of 9, I was able to harvest with my grandpa. I wanted to carry out that family tradition and just keep it going," she said.

She explained that helping run the farmers markets has also allowed her to learn more Cape Verdean Kriolu and help other teens interact with the local customers who often also speak the language.

She hopes other teens grow a love for farming and continue with the program.

"My favorite part is being able to connect with other people that, like, have grandparents and that are interested in doing the work," she explained.

That work is growing their skills that will last a lifetime.