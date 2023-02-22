Watch CBS News
Local News

Fluoride to be taken out of Boston-area water temporarily

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MWRA temporarily shutting down fluoride feed for many Boston-area communities
MWRA temporarily shutting down fluoride feed for many Boston-area communities 00:25

BOSTON - Fluoride is being temporarily taken out of the water supply for several communities in the Boston area and MetroWest. 

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority says parts of the pipeline and other equipment at the Carroll Water Treatment Plant need to be replaced.

"This planned and temporary shutdown will allow for the maintenance of our water treatment system that adds fluoride and adjusts it to the best levels for good oral health," the MWRA said in a statement.

The fluoride freeze is expected to last 90 days or less. The agency says residents do not need to make changes to their oral health routine because the shutdown won't last long. 

The MWRA has added fluoride to the water since the 1970s.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.