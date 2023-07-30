Watch CBS News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns in New Hampshire after fundraiser on Cape Cod

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

DERRY, N.H. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) was in New Hampshire Sunday, where he brought his presidential pitch to voters.

DeSantis met with people at Mary Ann's Diner in Derry before attending the "No B.S. Barbecue" in Rye at the home of former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown. This comes after he attended a fundraiser on Cape Cod Saturday, where he was greeted with dozens of protesters.

Some Republicans in New Hampshire said they're still not all-in on supporting DeSantis.

"I could go either way, to be honest with you," said Derry resident Joel Esadorian. "I think that DeSantis has a better chance of winning in the overall election and that really might sway my vote."

DeSantis is trailing the GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, by roughly 30 points in most polls.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 6:49 PM

