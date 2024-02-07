Revere schools installing FlipLok devices that can secure classrooms in seconds

Revere schools installing FlipLok safety devices to protect students in an emergency

REVERE – New safety devices are being installed in all Revere schools in an effort to keep students safe during an emergency.

The city is installing FlipLok devices in all schools.

The device can secure doors within seconds of an emergency.

The locks can withstand 2,100 pounds of pressure and emit a siren that is heard over the school's public address system to warn the entire building.

Revere is the first community in the state to install the locks at its schools.