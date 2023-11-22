Flames rip through Chelsea restaurant

CHELSEA – Flames ripped through a Mexican restaurant in Chelsea on Wednesday, but fortunately no one was hurt.

About 50 firefighters responded to the fire on Broadway.

It was a difficult fire to fight, but crews were able to keep flames from spreading to neighboring businesses.

Firefighters from neighboring Revere, Everett, Medford and Malden helped Chelsea crews knock down the flames in the pouring rain.

Chelsea fire chief Leonard Albanese said the fire started at Los Amigos around 8:15 a.m.

There were heavy flames when crews arrived. At one point they had to evacuate and fight the fire just from outside the building.

"It was a well advanced fire between first and second floors we had heavy fire which quickly spread up and dropped down so the fire was well involved," Albanese said. "We have a lot of fatigued members this was aggressive labor intensive work but at this point no injuries civilians or firefighters."

Albanese said flames started in the restaurant, but it is unclear exactly where or how. The cause remains under investigation.