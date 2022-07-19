Five-alarm fire burns triple decker in East Boston

BOSTON - Police are battled a five-alarm fire in East Boston on Tuesday evening.

The fire, in a triple-decker on Princeton Street, quickly burned through front and rear porches causing them to collapse and firefighters battled the fire on all three floors. Companies had to take breaks due to the heat and humidity. Five firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and four firefighters were evaluated at the scene but remained at the fire.

Companies not only had to battle the 5 alarm fire but they had to deal with the hot and humid weather pic.twitter.com/mj1yycUxpj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2022

"The first arriving firefighters had - they went through their air boxes and tanks real fast. They were overheated very quick so it was important to get relief here," said Boston Fire Chief Paul Burke.

The heaviest flames were in the rear of the building, but it was hard for firefighters to get there with staircases giving way, low wires in the street and homes close together that made it difficult to use ladders. The fire also happened during rush hour.

The fire spread to triple-deckers on either side of the building where the main fire burned. Police said all residents were evacuated. Twenty adults and eight children were displaced by the fire.

The fire took several hours to extinguish and about 150 firefighters battled the blaze.