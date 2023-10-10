Fitchburg State University students on alert after sex assaults

FITHCBURG - Students at Fitchburg State University said they felt pressure to keep their guard up and watch their back after a series of sexual assaults on campus.

The university said a female student alerted them to an incident that happened on Wednesday in the school's library between 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The student told police a man approached her, struck up a conversation, then began to sexually assault her. Police believe the suspect to be a 5'5", thin male with an unfamiliar accent. Police said after that woman shared her story, they heard from other students who described being victim to a similar assault by a similar suspect.

"For me I am a little scared," said freshman Tabitha Crist. "I think as long as I am more aware of my surroundings. It kind of makes me nervous though because I am smaller, and I wouldn't be able to do anything."

Alison Cumming is also in her freshman year and said conversations have popped up across campus. "Some people are talking about the stories that happened to them and how they sympathize with the victim," Cumming said.

The university released a statement Monday that said they were stepping up the police presence around campus. They are also working to provide the victims with appropriate counseling services.

"The assault reported in our campus library was profoundly disturbing," university president Richard S. Lapidus said. "Please know a comprehensive investigation remains very active, with our University Police working in close collaboration with other public safety agencies."

Students on campus told WBZ-TV they were planning a rally for Tuesday, although details on time and place were not immediately available.