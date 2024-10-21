Fitchburg shooting suspect captured after one killed, one critically wounded

One dead, one wounded in Fitchburg shooting

One dead, one wounded in Fitchburg shooting

FITCHBURG - One person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in Fitchburg, Massachusetts Sunday evening. Several hours later, heavily armed police took a man into custody.

Fitchburg Police were called to Main Street around 6:40 p.m. and found two men had been shot. One was rushed to UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster where he died.

The other man is in critical condition at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Police were told a suspect was in a building nearby. State and local police moved in and the man, later identified as 32-year-old Jarrod Hegarty of Townsend, surrendered hours later, around 1 a.m.

Police said 32-year-old Jarrod Hegarty of Townsend surrendered hours after the shooting on October 21, 2024. CBS Boston

Hegarty is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without an FID card. He will be arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court.

The victims have not been identified. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.