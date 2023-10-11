Opossum sneaks into Fitchburg home, hides behind toilet
FITCHBURG – A Fitchburg resident had quite the surprise Tuesday morning when they found an opossum hiding in their bathroom.
The marsupial climbed three flights of stairs and snuck into the apartment.
The creature eventually cozied up behind the toilet.
Fitchburg fire and police departments were able to catch the animal and bring it back outside.
