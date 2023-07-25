Fitchburg family reunited with dog they say was picked up by driver

Fitchburg family searching for dog they say was picked up by driver

FITCHBURG - A Fitchburg family has been reunited with its puppy after he was scooped up in the middle of the street.

On Tuesday, Michael Cote, was hanging flyers around the neighborhood.

"I'm hoping someone has a heart is going to see the flyers all over Facebook and return the puppy," says Cote, who bought the little pug for his children two weeks ago. "These two broke down yesterday when they found out."

One of his kids was watching Bucky the pug, when he took his eye off the dog for a moment. The pooch scampered into Water Street in Fitchburg. Surveillance cameras caught a garbage truck driving around the dog, and that's when two other vehicles also stopped.

A Fitchburg family is searching for their pug Bucky CBS Boston

Someone got out of their car, scooped up the dog, and drove off. The kids came running over moments too late.

"We have posted it all on Facebook, and everyone has shared it, but no one has come forward yet," said Cote. "The woman didn't even pop to the side to see if anything was going on."

Now, the family says, Bucky has been returned.