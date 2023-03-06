Fish consumption advisories issued for 13 Mass. state parks due to elevated levels of PFAS

BOSTON - New fish consumption advisories have been issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health after elevated levels of PFAS were found in the water at 13 state parks.

Each body of water has its own advisory, ranging from not eating any fish caught in it, to limiting consumption of a certain type of a fish.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals and have been associated with a variety of health issues.

During recent testing, elevated levels of PFAS were detected in fish sampled from:

• Ashland Reservoir in Ashland

• Chicopee Reservoir in Chicopee

• Lake Cochituate in Natick

• Dennison Lake in Winchendon

• Dunn Pond in Gardner

• Fearing Pond in Plymouth

• Houghton's Pond in Milton

• Pearce Lake in Saugus

• Pequot Pond in Westfield

• Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester

• Walden Pond in Concord

• Wallum Lake in Douglas

• Watsons Pond in Taunton

The DPH sampled water at the locations and PFAS was not found at levels that would be unsafe for swimming or recreational activity.

CLICK HERE for the full advisory list.