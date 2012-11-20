Watch CBS News
First Night Boston Buttons Now On Sale

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) - Boston's New Year's Eve celebration is the nation's original "First Night" party and the button is your ticket to enjoy it all.

First Night organizers unveiled the button Tuesday with the help of WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes and Jonathan Elias.

On New Year's Eve, it gets you into concerts, exhibits, performances and more.

This year's button was designed by Newton artist Maria Termini.

To buy one, go to the First Night Website.

First published on November 20, 2012 / 5:33 PM

© 2012 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

