"Fun filled day"; First Night Boston prepares for New Year's Eve celebration

BOSTON - First Night Boston is ringing in the New year in a new place, moving their festivities from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza, but one thing hasn't changed.

"Lots of music. I think just strolling around, catching the atmosphere, the vibe, it's just fun," said Boston resident Kendra Marchant.

"I love anywhere you can get together. People can have fun," said Boston neighbor Jason Coles.

The Coles family is excited to celebrate a fresh start when the clock strikes midnight along with nearly 12,000 people expected to attend First Night fun.

"It's going to be a fun filled day of 13 hours of programming. We will have live entertainment. We'll have ice sculptures, we'll have food vendors," says First Night Boston Director Emily Fabbiano.

Fabbiano said security will also be on the top of their mind and they are working hand in hand with the Boston Police department.

"We've had multiple calls with them to make sure we have a safe and fun event for everyone," says Fabbiano.

First night is a decades old event created in part to avoid the New years Eve emphasis on alcohol and to curb drunk driving.

According to the National Highway transportation Safety Administration drunk driving related accidents and deaths are more frequent during the Christmas and New years Eve holiday periods. In 2021 the agency reported 304 drunk driving related deaths and more than 1,000 crashes.

"We are a dry event, we don't provide any alcohol. We definitely want it to be safe in an environment everyone can enjoy," says Fabbiano.

Organizers say the MBTA will be free after 8 p.m. for everyone.

Events tomorrow will begin at 11:11 am and run all the way through to 12:30 a.m. at which point it will be 2024 in Boston.