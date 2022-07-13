Watch CBS News
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden planning 3-day visit to Massachusetts this week

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Massachusetts this week.

Biden will land in Boston on Thursday and stay for three days.

During the trip, she will meet with veterans and their families, and also attend fundraisers in Andover and Nantucket.

On Friday, Biden will be joined by Marty Walsh, the former Boston mayor who is now serving as labor secretary. Walsh and the first lady will tour an electrical substation. 

