Free guided hikes planned at 13 Massachusetts state parks on New Year's Day

BOSTON - This New Year's Day, why not start 2024 by enjoying the great outdoors?

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is hosting free guided "First Day Hikes" at 13 state parks in Massachusetts.

Thousands of hikers are expected to take advantage of the tours. The program started in 1992 in the Blue Hills, and now takes place in all 50 states.

"We are proud to continue this cherished tradition that encourages communities to come together, take in fresh air, and experience the beauty of our state," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

The New Year's Day forecast calls for sunny skies with a high temperature of 41 degrees. In most locations, hot chocolate will be served after the hike.

Below is a list of state parks participating in Monday's event, via DCR:

NORTH



Breakheart Reservation - 10 a.m.

177 Forest Street, Saugus 2-3-mile hike

Meet at the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center.

Hot chocolate and clam chowder will be served by the fire in the visitor center after the hike.

Halibut Point State Park - 10 a.m.

4 Gott Avenue, Rockport 3-mile hike

Meet at parking lot at 9 a.m.

Middlesex Fells Reservation - 10 a.m.

4 Woodland Road, Stoneham

1.5- or 3-mile hikes and bike ride

Meet at the Botume House for hikes and the Marjam Lot for the bike ride.

Hot chocolate will be served in the Botume House after the hike

Walden Pond State Reservation - 12 p.m.

915 Walden Street, Concord

1 mile hike

Meet at the Thoreau House Replica

Hot chocolate will be served in the Thoreau House Replica after the hike.

SOUTH

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve - 10 a.m.

131 Waquoit Highway, East Falmouth

1 mile hike

Meet at the visitor center

Hot chocolate will be served in the visitor center after the hike.

Blue Hills Reservation - 12 p.m.

840 Hillside Street, Milton

Gather at Houghton's Pond Recreation Area at 11 a.m. Two guided hikes and one self-guided hike at 12 p.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike

Parking and space are limited. There is no parking outside DCR property

CENTRAL

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park - 10 a.m.

287 Oak Street, Uxbridge

2-mile hike

Meet at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center for registration at 9 a.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike.

Dunn State Park - 10 a.m.

289 Pearl Street, Gardner

1.5-mile hike

Meet at the Pond House for registration at 9 a.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike in the Pond House.

Willard Brook State Forest - 10 a.m.

599 Main Street, Townsend

1.5-mile hike

Meet at the Headquarters for registration at 9 a.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike in headquarters.

Wachusett Reservoir - 11 a.m.

167 Temple Street (Rt 140), West Boylston

2-mile hike

Meet at Gate 22 on Rt 140 starting at 10a.m.

WEST

Great Falls Discovery Center - 1 p.m.

2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

3-mile hike

Meet at the Great Hall

Hot chocolate will be served in the visitor center after the hike.

Chester Blandford State Forest - 10 a.m.

631 U.S. Route 20, Chester

2-mile hike

Meet at Sanderson Brook Falls Parking Lot

Mount Greylock State Reservation - 10 a.m.

30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough

2-mile hike

Open House followed up with self-guided hike.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike in the visitor center.