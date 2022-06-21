Some parents rush to get young kids vaccinated as COVID shots become available in Massachusetts

Some parents rush to get young kids vaccinated against COVID as shots become available

Some parents rush to get young kids vaccinated against COVID as shots become available

Some parents rush to get young kids vaccinated against COVID as shots become available

NEEDHAM -- Temple Beth Shalom in Needham was one of the first places in Massachusetts to have COVID vaccines available for young children Tuesday. It's the first day the shots are being offered to kids ages 6 months to 5 years old after the vaccines received FDA emergency use authorization and were recommended by the CDC last weekend.

"Oh my God. I'm going to cry. I feel safe now. I'm so happy. I'm so grateful -- for the temple too, they've saved us," said Michelle Schatz, who had two children vaccinated Tuesday.

The clinic is working in partnership with Holtzman Medical Group. They had 300 appointments for Tuesday and all were filled in 30 minutes.

"I've been responding to a number of requests by email. I can't keep up but we are really trying to meet the demand," said Barb Epstein, COVID coordinator with Holtzman Medical Group.

Children will need all three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of Moderna in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

The Moderna dose is half as concentrated as an adult dose.

"When we heard about this clinic I said we need to get him vaccinated ASAP and we're going to go now. So it was always my decision that like once it became available we would get him vaccinated," said Lisa Holtzman, who got her child vaccinated on Tuesday.

There will be nearly 400 locations where children under 5 can get the vaccine. You can find them and appointments on the state's Vax Finder website.

Vaccination appointments for children 6 months and older will be available for booking on VaxFinder midday Tuesday, June 21st, with additional locations and appointments expected to come online in the following days. — Mass. Health and Human Services (@MassHHS) June 21, 2022

Parents can also call their pediatrician's office for an appointment to get the vaccine.

Moderna currently has plans to test a COVID vaccine on babies three months to six months old. Pfizer has no current finalized plans to do so.

