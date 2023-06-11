First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain welcomes parishioners days after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

JAMAICA PLAIN - A Jamaica Plain church held services Sunday, just days after the building was vandalized with anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti.

The incident sparked outrage in the community and many faith-based organizations came to service at the First Baptist Church Sunday to show their support.

"I worry very much that there has been an increase of hate throughout the land," said Rabbi Victor Reinstein. "The feeling of common concern that joins us all, whether in times of anti-Semitic attacks, when the interfaith community has been there for us."

The graffiti has since been cleaned up, though a stained glass window remains broken. Those behind the vandalism have not been caught but worshippers told WBZ TV the act of hate will not deter them from their faith or their community.

"People need to be accountable for their behavior," said Sherry Grossman of Jamaica Plain. "The love and the support and the joy of being together, that what came through in today's service."

"It has not been destroyed," said the pastor during the service. "But it is forever marked by the pain this person caused with their fear and hatred."

After the service, the church hosted a concert on the front lawn for the community.

"I am glad to be reminded that there is more good in the world than there is hatred," said First Baptist Administrative Pastor Darrell Hamilton.

Boston Police continue to investigate the vandalism.