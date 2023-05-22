Man making fireworks in Kingston home seriously hurt in explosion

KINGSTON - A man making fireworks was seriously hurt in an explosion at a home in Kingston, police said.

It happened in the basement of a house on Nobadeer Circle Sunday afternoon.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to a Boston hospital on a medical rescue helicopter.

There's no word yet on his condition. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.