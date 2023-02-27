Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter hurt, 15 people displaced following fire at Roxbury triple-deckers

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Firefighter hurt, 15 people displaced following fire at Roxbury triple-deckers
Firefighter hurt, 15 people displaced following fire at Roxbury triple-deckers 02:22

ROXBURY – A firefighter was injured and 15 people were displaced following a Sunday night fire that spread between two Roxbury homes.

Heavy flames ripped through a home on Quincy Street.

Because the building was just feet away from a neighboring structure, the flames spread to a second home.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly knock down the fire despite challenges such as icy sidewalks and power lines in the area.

A total of 13 adults and two children were displaced between the two homes. The Red Cross responded to help them find alternate housing. 

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury but is expected to be OK.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.