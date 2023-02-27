Firefighter hurt, 15 people displaced following fire at Roxbury triple-deckers
ROXBURY – A firefighter was injured and 15 people were displaced following a Sunday night fire that spread between two Roxbury homes.
Heavy flames ripped through a home on Quincy Street.
Because the building was just feet away from a neighboring structure, the flames spread to a second home.
Firefighters said they were able to quickly knock down the fire despite challenges such as icy sidewalks and power lines in the area.
A total of 13 adults and two children were displaced between the two homes. The Red Cross responded to help them find alternate housing.
One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury but is expected to be OK.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.