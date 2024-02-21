Watch CBS News
Firefighter collapses while battling fire at Kingston, NH, farmhouse

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Firefighter rushed to hospital while fighting Kingston, NH, blaze
Firefighter rushed to hospital while fighting Kingston, NH, blaze 02:31

KINGSTON, N.H. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Kingston, New Hampshire on Wednesday, and a firefighter at the scene was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical incident while fighting the fire.

The firefighter needed CPR before being rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fire, which was at a working farm on Scotland Road in Kingston, New Hampshire, burned the large farmhouse from the inside. At least four people were inside the home when it caught fire. They all made it out safely. Animals on the farm were also rescued.

Firefighters said they had a hard time getting the fire under control as there are no fire hydrants on the street. They needed to pull water from a nearby lake, which delayed firefighting efforts.

One neighbor's daughter saw it, and they called 911, said Teylah Johnston, who lives nearby. "I came shortly after. My mom called me because she said it was on fire and that could not be good," she said. "Everyone is OK that we noticed. They got all the dogs out, all the animals out."

Animal services responded to the scene, and all the animals are accounted for. Firefighters said they would likely be at the scene for much of the evening.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 8:19 PM EST

