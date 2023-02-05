Fire at Medford business leaves 1 dead

MEDFORD -- A man is dead after a fire broke out at a Medford business early Sunday. Firefighters were called to 58 Swan Street around 4:20 a.m..

Mutual aid from surrounding cities was also called in to help put out the flames.

A person arrived at the scene and told firefighters he knew of an employee who had been sleeping at the business. Crews searched and found the man in a bathroom, Medford Police said.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the man and then he was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

It's unclear what caused the fire.