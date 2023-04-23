Fire destroys home on Cold Spring Road in North Reading
NORTH READING - A fire destroyed a home in North Reading late Sunday morning.
It happened just before noon at a home on Cold Spring Road. Firefighters said the flames started on the second floor but spread through the roof.
A woman was home at the time and firefighters said she was unaware of the fire. A neighbor helped her escape and she was brought to the hospital as a precaution.
Firefighters said clutter in the home made their job more difficult as they worked to extinguish the flames.
"There were some hoarding issues inside, or items that made it a little more difficult to move through," said Fire Chief Don Stats. "Not a true hoarding case, I would say, but just a lot of debris we had to get around and through."
The Red Cross is now helping the woman find temporary shelter. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
