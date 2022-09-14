Watch CBS News
Fire damages 3 businesses in Allston

BOSTON – Three businesses were damaged in a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters responded at 9:20 p.m. to Fresh Noodle restaurant on Brighton Ave.

There were several people inside the building who were able to get out safely. 

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

It is believed to have started in the kitchen of a restaurant, but the cause remains under investigation.

Brighton Street was closed between Cambridge Street and Harvard Ave. 

