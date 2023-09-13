Fire breaks out at Red Roof inn in Sutton where migrants are being housed

Fire breaks out at Red Roof inn in Sutton where migrants are being housed

Fire breaks out at Red Roof inn in Sutton where migrants are being housed

SUTTON - National Guardsmen jumped into action Wednesday when a fire broke out at a hotel where migrants are being housed.

The fire started in a kitchen at the Red Roof Inn in Sutton. Fire Chief Matthew Belsito said six National Guardsmen, who were deployed to the hotel at the request of the governor to help families, helped evacuate the migrants.

"The National Guard tried to extinguish the fire with two fire extinguishers and were unsuccessful," said Belsito. "They assisted in getting the people out."

One migrant from Haiti told WBZ TV that his family smelled smoke and they got out.

"People recognized that there was imminent danger and they started self-evacuating," said Belsito.

Sutton Fire put the fire out, which didn't spread beyond the kitchen. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

Belsito said he's warned officials the Red Roof Inn isn't suitable to be housing migrant families.

"One, there's no sprinkler system," said Belsito. "I do not have municipal water system here. We had some concerns with the E-911 system here."

Despite the fire, families were in high spirits as they waited for the OK to return inside. National Guardsmen passed out meals and helped keep everyone calm.

"Perfect day for them to be their first day here," said Belsito.