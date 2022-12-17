Finding a job is challenging for some Ukrainian refugees

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

WALTHAM - As more migrants and refugees flee war torn parts of the world, some are finding a safe home in Massachusetts. They also need to find work.

Career development experts suggest people begin searching for jobs or job titles similar to your past career, and then connect with those hiring managers. It can be tough without a network of connections.

"I knocked on all the doors, and it's who will open first," laughed Nazar Mykytyn, an IT specialist who came to the US following the war in Ukraine. "I am waiting to hear from different companies."

Mykytyn began turning to his neighbors on social media for help and asking anyone to help bridge the gap. He developed a successful career in Ukraine working IT for a banking company that serviced ATM machines. Getting a job is not only about being in the right place at the right time for migrants or refugees, it's also about understanding how the hiring process may be different in the US.

"Normally in Ukraine, a headhunter wants to see all of the stuff that you do, and all of your experience," details Mykytyn. "My resume was like five pages long, or something like that. I sent it to one company, and they replied, 'Look man, come on! It's too much. Please cut it.'"

"You have to not only have the requirements needed for the role but understand what the culture is like to have people help you," added Elaine Varelas with Keystone Partners, a career development organization. "You do have to build a network, and that can be one of the most challenging things."

Varelas says Indeed has great resources to help employers discover migrants or refugees looking for work.

"There are a number of organizations that they need to find that can also offer that support," continued Varelas, listing organizations like Jewish Vocational Services and Operation Able. "Catholic Charities has something set up for immigrants, Ukrainian immigrants, and others."