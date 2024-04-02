20 teens selected as finalists in competition to perform with Boston Pops

Finalists selected in young artists competition to perform with Boston Pops

BOSTON - After 107 high schoolers from across the state sent in video auditions, 20 teens were selected as finalists for the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition.

The prize? Performing with the Boston Pops.

"A dream come true"

"Ever since I was really little, I've loved singing and dancing and acting and all of that. It would be such a dream come true," said musical theatre performer Elizabeth St. Louis. "With Keith Lockhart and on top of that Sutton Foster as the guest artist. She's an inspiration to all musical theater kids."

Elizabeth St. Louis, a finalist in the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition at the Boston Pops CBS Boston

For many of these musicians, the opportunity is bigger than themselves. Sure, it's a shot to showcase their talents, but also to share their culture. Dilzafer Singh has been playing the North Indian tabla for 12 years.

"I always dreamed of playing at such a venue. It was nerve-wracking, but it was also really exciting to share this distinct tradition with the judges," Singh said.

"I know there's a Tibetan community around Boston and we're a very underrepresented community. I feel like that's my mission with this," said Grace Cai, playing the yangqin.

Dilzafer Singh, a finalist in the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition at the Boston Pops CBS Boston

Four winners will perform with the Pops

Four winners will receive coaching from the pros, before taking the famous stage at Symphony Hall on June 4.

"These kids are just incredible, their talent," said Director of Artistic Planning Dennis Alves. "One of our winners last year, she's at Berklee now. Most of them are out in the world doing something great. It gives one hope for the future."