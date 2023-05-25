Watch CBS News
Guard to perform cannon salute, F-15 flyover during ceremony in Boston Friday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The National Guard is scheduled to conduct a flyover and cannon salute in Boston Friday morning for the Fallen Heroes Memorial Rededication Ceremony. 

The cannon salute will begin at 10 a.m. at the memorial at 85 Northern Ave. in Boston's Seaport. The flyover will be at approximately 11 a.m. 

Updated glass panels with names of the recent Fallen Heroes will be unveiled at the memorial. 

Cannons will be fired several times during the ceremony by the Massachusetts Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery Regiment. 

The flyover will be performed by F-15 Eagles with the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 104th Fighter Wing.  

