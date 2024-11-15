Fight between students at Massachusetts high school leaves girl injured, school criticizes those who watched

Students get into fight at Worcester high school, sending one to the hospital

WORCESTER - Students at a Massachusetts high school were told to stay in their classroom Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two students.

Female student injured

It happened at Burncoat High School in Worcester. Two students got into an altercation, according to Worcester Public Schools, and the school was placed into a "hold," which means students had to stay in their classrooms while staff handled the situation.

Police said a female student had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance and students told WBZ-TV off-camera that a freshman girl was injured in the fight.

The students involved in the fight will be facing disciplinary action.

Students recording fight

Worcester Public Schools sent a letter to families Friday, saying they're disappointed with the students who were recording the fight on their cellphones rather than calling for help.

"We are deeply disappointed that the actions of a few individuals had such a significant impact on the learning environment and overall school community. Furthermore, the action students who chose to remain at the scene of the incident to encourage or record this unfortunate example of conflict, rather than walking away or seeking assistance. Such actions undermine our core values of maintaining a safe, positive, and respectful school environment for everyone.

We take incidents like this very seriously and remain committed to upholding our values by ensuring all students feel supported and safe. We will continue to address these behaviors directly, reinforce our expectations, and work together as a community to prevent such incidents in the future," said Worcester Public Schools in the letter.

The injured student's condition is unknown.