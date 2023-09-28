Watch CBS News
Steamship Authority proposes increase in vehicle rates for ferries to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard

HYANNIS - The Steamship Authority is proposing an increase in vehicle rates for next summer.

This would mean higher rates for those who want to bring their car to Nantucket or Martha's Vineyard.

If the proposal is approved, it would cost $25 more to bring a car to Nantucket and $10 more to bring a car to Martha's Vineyard.

