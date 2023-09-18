Fenway to host Barbie-themed Red Sox game on Friday

'Barbie' still number one at box office, crosses $1 billion mark globally

BOSTON - A Barbie-themed Red Sox game is coming to "Kenway" this Friday.

The MLB announced that the themed game will celebrate the release of the summer blockbuster for digital purchase. The evening will start with a pink party at the Sam Adams club before the Red Sox face the White Sox at 7:10 p.m.

All Barbies, Kens and Allans who purchase a game ticket through this link are able to pick between two Barbie Red Sox shirts.