Watch CBS News
Local News

Fenway to host Barbie-themed Red Sox game on Friday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

'Barbie' still number one at box office, crosses $1 billion mark globally
'Barbie' still number one at box office, crosses $1 billion mark globally 00:19

BOSTON -  A Barbie-themed Red Sox game is coming to "Kenway" this Friday.

The MLB announced that the themed game will celebrate the release of the summer blockbuster for digital purchase. The evening will start with a pink party at the Sam Adams club before the Red Sox face the White Sox at 7:10 p.m.

All Barbies, Kens and Allans who purchase a game ticket through this link are able to pick between two Barbie Red Sox shirts.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 12:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.