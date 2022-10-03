4,000 students, teachers attend STEM event at Fenway Park

BOSTON - Some days at the ballpark are different from others.

Fenway Park's STEM Educational days saw more than 4,000 students and their teachers take in interactive exhibits and lectures last Thursday.

"To have the opportunity to continue our partnership with the Red Sox. For us to be here at Fenway Park and to showcase the passion that we have to eager minded students is absolutely exciting," Donny Lee of the Scientific Leadership Team at Moderna told WBZ-TV.

As always, raising the young ones curiosity and expanding their minds is always the goal.

"STEM Education really has the kids elevate their understanding of critical thinking and encouraging collaboration and really fostering that curiosity," Lee said.

That is also the case in progress for the Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford. This school has about 500 students but they are building a new "STEAM" concept on campus. They add the A for arts and music.

"At our school, we look at all of the activities and when you add art to science and technology and engineering, it's about motivation and looking at the fine details and we are really happy to be able to offer that to our students," Polly Zajac of the Global Learning Charter Public School told WBZ.

When this is done, these kids will have a chance to expand their horizons even more.

"I think that it will make all my dreams come true basically," said fifth grader Harold Jimenez.

"To have this focus for our middle school and high school students, this is really exciting," Zajac said.