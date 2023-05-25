Fenway Park crowned "Sports Facility of the Year"

BOSTON - Age is apparently just a number for Fenway Park. The 111-year-old home of the Boston Red Sox was just named "Sports Facility of the Year" at the Sports Business Journal Awards.

Fenway's versatility was a big factor in the win. The Sports Business Journal said the ballpark hosted 438 events last year, including the NHL Winter Classic, TopGolf Live, The Wasabi Fenway Bowl and the Frozen Fenway college hockey tournament.

"Those events brought 130,000 more fans to the venue than otherwise would have visited," the publication said.

Fenway was also recognized for becoming the first "carbon-neutral" MLB ballpark, with a portion of every ticket sold going toward carbon credits.

A recent Sports Illustrated ranking put Fenway third among baseball venues, saying "The Red Sox have done a great job of modernizing it while retaining its historic charm."