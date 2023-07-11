You can play pickleball at Fenway Park this week

BOSTON – Professional and amateur players alike will have the chance to play pickleball at Fenway Park this week.

Twelve temporary courts are set up in the outfield of the historic court. Over five days, there will be professional and amateur tournaments in addition to open play.

The layout of pickleball courts at Fenway Park. Boston Red Sox

Smaller groups can rent a court for 2-4 people and be paired up with other players, while larger groups can rent out the entire court in 80-minute increments for up to 10 people.

For more information, visit the Red Sox website.

You can also get your pickleball on at Harpoon Brewery as the Seaport destination is opening courts to play America's fastest growing sport.

Every day from 12-9 p.m., the brewery is hosting clinics in case you need to brush up on pickleball basics.