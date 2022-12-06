Fenway Park in running to host 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game

BOSTON -- It has been over two decades since Fenway Park hosted an All-Star Game. The wait for another may come to an end in the next few years.

At the Baseball Winter Meetings on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that Fenway Park is a candidate for the 2025 or 2027 All-Star Game, according to The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham. Obviously, there are a number of cities in contention, but it would be nice to get another Midsummer Classic at America's most beloved ballpark.

The Red Sox have been lobbying hard to get the All-Star Game back to Fenway over recent years. The ballpark has hosted just three All-Star Games in its 112-year history: In 1946, 1961, and 1999.

The last All-Star game at Fenway was one of the most memorable to ever take place. Ted Williams threw out the honorary first pitch, with players from both the American and National League gathering around the mound to get a glimpse of baseball greatness.

Players greet former Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams before the start of the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway Park in Boston on July 13, 1999. Max Becherer/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The game itself was pretty electric too, with Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez getting the start for the American League. He dominated the best hitters that the National League had to offer, striking out the side in the first inning, fanning Barry Larkin, Larry Walker, and Sammy Sosa to start the exhibition. He was the first pitcher in baseball history to strike out the side to start an All-Star Game.

For good measure, Pedro struck out Mark McGwire to start the second inning, and after Matt Williams reached on an error, he K'd Jeff Bagwell as part of a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play to end the inning. Martinez struck out five of the six batters that he faced, and was named MVP of the American League's 4-1 victory.