Avocado fries lead new menu items at Fenway Park
BOSTON - Opening Day is almost here in Boston, and baseball fans who crave that ballpark food will have some new offerings to look forward to at Fenway Park this season.
Concessions provider Aramark unveiled the new menu additions this week. Instead of French fries - how about avocado fries? The fried avocados come with a side of green goddess dressing for dipping.
Other food highlights include a New England Maple Bacon Burger with Vermont cheddar cheese, a crab cake sandwich and a new Grande Nacho topped with beef and guacamole.
For cocktails, Fenway is introducing a "Lavender Lemon Drop" and a spicy watermelon margarita.
The Red Sox kick off their season at Fenway on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.
