Watch CBS News
Local News

Avocado fries lead new menu items at Fenway Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

New menu items unveiled at Fenway Park ahead of Opening Day
New menu items unveiled at Fenway Park ahead of Opening Day 01:42

BOSTON - Opening Day is almost here in Boston, and baseball fans who crave that ballpark food will have some new offerings to look forward to at Fenway Park this season. 

Concessions provider Aramark unveiled the new menu additions this week. Instead of French fries - how about avocado fries? The fried avocados come with a side of green goddess dressing for dipping.

avocado-fries.jpg
Avocado fries Aramark

Other food highlights include a New England Maple Bacon Burger with Vermont cheddar cheese, a crab cake sandwich and a new Grande Nacho topped with beef and guacamole. 

For cocktails, Fenway is introducing a "Lavender Lemon Drop" and a spicy watermelon margarita.

The Red Sox kick off their season at Fenway on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.