Fenway Park will host four more High School Football games this Thanksgiving

BOSTON -- The Red Sox won't be using Fenway Park come November, so the ballpark will once again transform into a football stadium for some local high school teams. The home of the Red Sox will host four more rivalry games during Thanksgiving week, it was announced Wednesday.

Here are the game matchups for this year:

Tuesday, November, 21

TechBoston vs. Brighton – 5:00 p.m.

King Philips vs. Franklin – 7:30 p.m.*

Wednesday, November 22

Chelmsford vs. Billerica – 4:00 p.m.

Leominster vs. Fitchburg – 6:30 p.m.*

*Times are approximate; games are scheduled to begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the previous contest.

Tickets are already available for purchase at RedSox.com and start at just $20 for each day. Each ticket will provide access to both of that day's games, and 25 percent of every ticket sold will go back to the school being supported.

Fenway Park hosted its first high school football game in 1912, a tradition that continued until 1935. The world's most famous ballpark then went 80 years without hosting a high school football game until the tradition returned in 2015.