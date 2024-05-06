Car ends up inside Fenway Park; driver hospitalized

BOSTON - Police and paramedics responded to Fenway Park Monday morning, where a car ended up inside the Boston ballpark.

The car went through an opening by the Gate C entrance. First responders took the driver on a stretcher into an ambulance, and Boston police say she was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators combed through the Honda Accord put up police tape near the entrance to the field. Officers could be seen removing what appeared to be prescription pill bottles from the car.

A car in the Gate C entrance to Fenway Park CBS Boston

Boston police said the driver also hit cars while going the wrong way in the area of Boylston and Exeter streets earlier.

No other information was immediately available as police are still investigating the incident.

The Boston Red Sox do not play Monday and are on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.