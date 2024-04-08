What's the Fenway Park bag policy for Boston Red Sox fans on Opening Day?
BOSTON - Bag policies for sports stadiums are constantly changing, and other Boston venues like TD Garden recently established stricter guidelines. Here's everything you need to know about Fenway Park's bag policy ahead of Red Sox Opening Day.
What size bag is allowed?
All bags must be 12"x 12" x 6" and have one compartment. The Red Sox recommend that people use clear bags with one compartment that also follows the recommended size. The popular Lululemon belt bag falls under the required size and is allowed.
Backpacks, backpack purses, duffel bags, and other multi-compartment bags, even clear ones, are not allowed. Coolers and glass containers are also forbidden.
Exceptions are made for diaper bags and bags containing medical supplies.
If you happen to bring a bag that does not fit the requirements, Fenway Park offers lockers for a fee.
How do they search?
Fenway Park uses metal detectors to screen fans and security personnel look inside all bags. Most of the time, they ask you to move things around, or they take a quick peek inside the bag and move things themselves.
Physical screenings are offered and are occasionally used in addition to the metal detectors.
What's allowed?
All normal items are allowed such as wallets, keys, phones, etc. All items listed below are allowed to be brought into Fenway Park.
- One unopened 16-ounce plastic water bottle
- Umbrellas, but they can only be used during rain delays
- Small signs and banners that are not vulgar or political. They must not disrupt another fan's enjoyment or view of the game.
- Recreational photo and video cameras
- Diaper bags
- Medical equipment or supplies
- Breast milk pumps and other equipment
- Snacks and food*
*All food should fit into the bag size. Sometimes, you are able to bring in food from the concessions outside, such as the sausage carts, but it can be up to the discretion of certain security guards.
What's not allowed?
All items listed below are not allowed into Red Sox games and will be thrown out. Fenway Park does not allow fans to retrieve the item after the game has ended.
- Bags that are larger than 12"x 12" x 6"
- Guns and ammunition. No exceptions for off-duty law enforcement and licensed carriers.
- Knives, box cutters, pocket knives, or anything that can be considered a weapon
- Pepper spray/mace
- Marijuana. No exceptions for medical use.
- Cans, bottles, glass containers
- Hard-sided coolers
- Illegal substances
- Alcohol
- Laser pointers or anything that could interrupt players on the field
- Noisemakers, including air horns
- Signs and banners that obstruct a fan's view, are political, obscene, or attached to the Green Monster or any part of the park.
- Costumes and costume masks
- Offensive clothing. This is determined at Red Sox management's discretion.
- Professional photo and video equipment
- Tripods and mono-pods
- Drones flown in and around Fenway