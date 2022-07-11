Fenway Park vendor hitting home run with "walking taco" and other avocado creations

BOSTON – There are plenty of options for food at Fenway Park. Among the choices is a vendor serving up unique snacks with fresh avocado.

"We know that 77% of our guests want fresh avocados," said David Spirito, senior director of food for Avocados from Mexico. "We know that in concessions, people want fresh food. Think of the natural pairing. The Red Sox are a historic organization with a great product. We fit naturally."

Avocados from Mexico partnered with the Red Sox and Fenway Park to launch AvoEats.

The menu includes a wide variety of items. There is the avocado dog and avocado tacos. But the vendor hits it out of the park with the "walking taco."

Built in a chip bag, the walking taco starts with a base of Doritos, followed by chili and other toppings. The creation concludes of course some fresh guacamole on top.

"The great thing about the walking taco is literally in a busy concourse like this, you are eating as you go," Spirito said.

The walking taco has been a huge hit among fans.

"We introduced this item at the Avo Eats here at Fenway this past year and it's our number one seller. It's a great product, great co-branding and great flavor," Spirito said.