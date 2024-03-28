Watch CBS News
Do you want to feel younger? Get plenty of sleep

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new study out of Sweden says if you want to feel younger, prioritize getting plenty of sleep.

Feeling younger than your actual age is associated with longer, healthier lives, but many of us wake up thinking, gosh, I sure do feel old. Researchers at Stockholm University conducted a pair of studies and found that the amount of sleep participants got was tied to how old or young they felt.

Feeling extremely alert was related to feeling four years younger than one's actual age, while extreme sleepiness was related to feeling six years older. In other words, going from feeling alert to extremely sleep added 10 years to how old one felt.

So prioritizing sleep can help us feel young and in turn, lead to a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years.

