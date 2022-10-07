Federal judge plans to dismiss North End outdoor dining lawsuit
BOSTON - A federal judge plans to dismiss the lawsuit filed by four North End restaurant owners over outdoor dining fees.
The restaurants had to pay an extra $7500 to participate in outdoor dining this year.
The $1 million lawsuit named the city and Mayor Michelle Wu.
The judge ruled she's inclined to allow a motion to dismiss to go forward, but is giving the restaurant owners two weeks to amend the suit.
