Federal judge plans to dismiss North End outdoor dining lawsuit

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A federal judge plans to dismiss the lawsuit filed by four North End restaurant owners over outdoor dining fees. 

The restaurants had to pay an extra $7500 to participate in outdoor dining this year. 

The $1 million lawsuit named the city and Mayor Michelle Wu. 

The judge ruled she's inclined to allow a motion to dismiss to go forward, but is giving the restaurant owners two weeks to amend the suit.  

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:13 PM

