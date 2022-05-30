Watch CBS News
FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak that may be connected to strawberries

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The FDA is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak that may be linked to fresh strawberries. 

Seventeen cases of hepatitis A have been reported in California, Minnesota, and North Dakota. The infection has put 12 people in the hospital so far. 

Health officials suggest the illness could be traced back to organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB brands. The strawberries were sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart, Aldi, and other supermarkets. 

They were likely sold between March 5 and April 25 so the FDA is warning anyone who may have frozen them not to eat them. 

