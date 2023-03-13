FDA approves nasal spray for migraine headache treatment

BOSTON — There may soon be a new treatment option for people who suffer from migraine headaches in the form of a nasal spray.

The FDA has approved Pfizer's new nasal spray, Zavzpret, for the treatment of acute migraine.

There are other nasal sprays on the market but unlike others, this new spray should be safe for people with risk factors for heart disease and should not cause overuse headaches, like some medications can.

In studies, the fast-acting spray performed better than a placebo in relieving pain and other bothersome migraine symptoms. Patients were more likely to report normal function 30 minutes to 2 hours after taking it.

The drug is expected to become available in July.