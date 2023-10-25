Listening to your favorite music could help reduce pain

BOSTON - If you're in the dentist's chair or recovering from an injury, jamming to your favorite music could help dull the pain.

Researchers at McGill University applied a hot probe to the arms of 63 healthy volunteers and found that those who listened to their favorite songs reported pain that was less intense and less unpleasant compared to those listening to relaxing music chosen for them, scrambled sounds, or silence.

They also found that music that produced more "chills" or elicited more of an emotional reaction helped numb pain.