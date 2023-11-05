Man shot and killed on Grand Street in Worcester

WORCESTER - A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Worcester.

It happened at 1:18 a.m. on Grand Street. Police said they were called to the scene for a report of gunshots and found a 29-year-old man lying in front of a building with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There is no word on any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637.