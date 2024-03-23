Man killed after falling onto Mass Pike ramp in Boston from ledge where he may have been living

BOSTON - A man who was found with serious injuries on a Mass Pike ramp in Boston and later died fell 20 feet from a ledge onto the road, according to State Police.

The man was found at 8:20 a.m. Friday on the ramp from the Mass Pike to the Copley Square exit in Boston. Originally, police believed he had been hit by a car that didn't stay on scene. State Police said more investigation revealed the man wasn't struck by a car.

Twenty feet above where the man was found, police said they found a sleeping bag and toiletries and they believe he had been living on the ledge.

The man was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he died. His name hasn't been released but police said he was 50 years old.