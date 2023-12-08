Boston fashion show to highlight inclusive, adaptive designs by Joe Malaika

BOSTON - A Greater Boston starts with a more inclusive community, and a local fashion designer wants everyone wearing his clothes to feel beautiful.

That's why this Sunday December 10, Joe Malaika is proud to put on a fashion show that highlights bold, adaptive designs, including clothes for people with limb differences such as an amputation.

Malaika said the 'Annual Excessive Fashion for Amputees' is a celebration of style, resilience, and the beauty of diversity in the fashion industry.

This year's show benefits "A Leg Forever Foundation" which was started by the mother of two amputee victims from the Boston Marathon bombing.

Elizabeth Norden founded A Leg Forever to support those who have suffered the devastating tragedy of losing a limb.

Proceeds from the show will go directly to the foundation to help with the cost of prosthetics and help for those in need.

The Ugandan-born designer was voted the 2022 Best of Boston Best Fashion Designer.

"It's important because the marathon bombing is so symbolic to the City of Boston and it's a way for me to give back to the city that has given me so much and this show solidifies you know the term 'Boston Strong,'" said Fashion Designer Joe Malaika.

Models wearing his adaptive designs will strut their stuff on Sunday at the Aloft Boston Seaport.