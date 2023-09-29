NTSB: 2021 Connecticut plane crash that killed 2 Boston doctors caused by parking brake
FARMINGTON, Ct. - Federal investigators have concluded that a Connecticut plane crash that killed four people, including two doctors from Boston, was caused by a parking brake.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the private was going too slow during take-off because the pilot left a parking brake on.
The plane crashed into a building at a manufacturing company in Farmington, Connecticut back in 2021. Two pilots were killed, along with a husband and wife. Courtney Haviland and William Shrauner were both doctors at Boston hospitals. The crash also injured four people on the ground.
