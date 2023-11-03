Fantasy Football Week 9 starts, sits, and sleepers: Are Mac Jones, other Patriots worth the risk vs. Commanders' defense?

BOSTON -- Setting your fantasy football lineup for Week 9 has likely been an arduous task. Some fantasy studs, like Christian McCaffrey and Trevor Lawrence, are on their bye weeks, leaving managers scrambling a bit.

But luckily we have CBS Sports fantasy football expert Jamey Eisenberg to pass along his start and sit advice for the week, and this could be a pretty unique one for fans of the New England Patriots. Even when Tom Brady was quarterback, Patriots players weren't always the most reliable when it comes to putting up points for your fantasy team. And it's been even worse with the team's scoring-challenged offense this season.

But this weekend against the Washington Commanders may be an exception. Eisenberg has deemed several Patriots players as "sleepers" this week, including New England quarterback Mac Jones.

Did you black out for a second or two? Yes, Mac Jones may actually be a good fantasy play this weekend. It would be a gusty play, for sure, but it may pay off against an iffy Washington defense.

Are you willing to take the risk? And if not, are you willing to start the other guys involved in the Pats-Commanders tilt -- and root against your hometown team??? Here are a few of Eisenberg's starts, sits, and sleepers for the upcoming week:

Quarterback

Start: Washington's Sam Howell at New England

"Howell just had his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Eagles with 397 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, along with 11 rushing yards, for 38.9 Fantasy points. And he was sacked a season-low one time. He's now scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in five of eight games this year, and I'll trust him again as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. The Patriots have allowed big games the past two weeks to Josh Allen (28.3 Fantasy points) and Tua Tagovailoa (27.8), and Howell will hopefully stay hot in this matchup on the road."

Sit: Seattle's Geno Smith at Baltimore

"Smith had another mediocre Fantasy outing in Week 8 against Cleveland with 17.9 Fantasy points. He's now scored more than 20 points just once this season, which was Week 2 at Detroit, and he should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this game at Baltimore. The Ravens just allowed Joshua Dobbs to score 26.9 Fantasy points in Week 8, but he's the lone quarterback to score more than 20 points against Baltimore this season, including matchups with C.J. Stroud, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. Smith will likely have another game with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in Week 9."

Sleeper: New England's Mac Jones vs. Washington

"It will take some guts to start Jones this week, but he's worth the gamble in deeper one-quarterback leagues. Even though Jones just lost his No. 1 receiver in Kendrick Bourne (ACL), the Commanders parted ways Tuesday with both of their top pass rushers in Chase Young (San Francisco) and Montez Sweat (Chicago) at the trade deadline. With those two, Washington was still No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Jones has thrown two touchdowns in each of his past two games against Buffalo and Miami."

Running back

Start: New England's Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Washington

"Stevenson had a down game in Week 8 at Miami, recording 10 carries for 39 yards and just two catches for 11 yards on four targets. The involvement in the passing game seemingly disappeared from the previous two weeks, which was disappointing, and hopefully that changes in Week 9 against Washington. In two weeks prior to Week 8, Stevenson had 11 catches for 75 yards on 12 targets against Las Vegas and Buffalo. Mac Jones might lean on Stevenson more this week with Kendrick Bourne (ACL) and DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up. Washington just lost pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat via trade, so this defense isn't as formidable. This season, six running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Commanders."

Sit: Houston's Dameon Pierce vs. Tampa Bay

"I was hopeful Pierce would come off Houston's bye in Week 7 with a strong outing in Week 8 at Carolina. I was wrong. Pierce was limited to 12 carries for 46 yards and no catches. He also has no targets in two straight games. He now has four games this season with 6.7 PPR points or less, and Devin Singletary continues to take work away from Pierce. It's hard to even call him a flex option against Tampa Bay the Buccaneers are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs."

Sleeper: Carolina's Chubba Hubbard vs. Indianapolis

"It remains to be seen if Hubbard will remain the lead running back for the Panthers in Week 9 against the Colts, but he dominated playing time in Week 8 against the Texans. Hubbard played 67 percent of the snaps last week, even with a healthy Miles Sanders in the running back stable. While Hubbard managed just 15 carries for 28 yards and two catches for 26 yards on two targets against the Texans, he could be a flex if he remains in this role for Week 9. The Colts have allowed seven running backs to score at least 15.1 PPR points this season, including six in the past five games."

Wide receiver

Start: Baltimore's Zay Flowers vs. Seattle

"Flowers just had the worst game of his career as the rookie had five catches for just 19 yards on seven targets in Week 8 at Arizona. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three games in a row, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 9 against Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against Seattle this year. Baltimore could struggle to run the ball in this matchup, so look for Lamar Jackson to lean on Flowers in this matchup at home."

Sit: Green Bay's Christian Watson vs. L.A. Rams

"It's tough to trust Watson right now given his recent level of play. He's gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and in his past two games against Denver and Minnesota, Watson has combined for six catches for 60 yards on 13 targets. Jordan Love is trying to connect with Watson, but it's not working. And Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are having more success, so Love is spreading the ball around. I hope this is the week Watson breaks out of his slump, but he should only be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Rams."

Sleeper: New England's Demario Douglas vs. Washington

"I'm excited about the setup for Douglas this week after Kendrick Bourne (ACL) was lost for the season, along with DeVante Parker (concussion) banged up. In Week 8 at Miami, Douglas led the New England receivers in snaps (41) and caught a season-high five passes on seven targets. He only managed 25 yards, but he has a great matchup in Week 9 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and Douglas could have his breakout game this week. In deeper leagues, you can also take a flier on JuJu Smith-Schuster or Tyquan Thornton, but I like Douglas as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats."

Tight end

Start: Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid @ Cincinnati

"Kincaid has looked like a Fantasy star over the past two weeks, and Dawson Knox (wrist) is not coming back any time soon. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Buccaneers, Kincaid has 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. He's a must-start tight end heading into Week 9 at Cincinnati, and the Bengals were just abused by George Kittle in Week 8 for nine catches and 149 yards on 11 targets. Six tight ends have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against Cincinnati, and Kincaid has top-five upside in this matchup."

Sit: Atlanta's Jonnu Smith vs. Minnesota

"Taylor Heinicke is starting at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 9 against Minnesota, and we'll see if that helps or hurts Smith moving forward. The past two games against Tampa Bay and Tennessee, Smith has been a non-factor with a combined four catches for 40 yards on four targets. Prior to that, Smith scored at least 8.7 PPR points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 10.7 PPR points. The Vikings have struggled with Travis Kelce and George Kittle this season, but otherwise have limited the production of most tight ends. I'm OK with Kyle Pitts as a low-end starter this week, but I would shy away from starting Smith if you can."

Sleeper: Washington's Logan Thomas at New England

"There have been three tight ends with at least six targets against the Patriots this season in Jake Ferguson, Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid, and all three scored at least 12.5 PPR points. Thomas comes into Week 9 with at least six targets in three of his past four games, including two in a row, and he has scored at least 9.1 PPR points all three times he's gotten that many attempts over that span. Sam Howell is looking for Thomas as one of his top three targets with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, and this is a favorable matchup. I like Thomas as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 9."

