Week 8 Fantasy Football position previews

BOSTON -- Fantasy football owners can never relax. Even if you're sitting pretty here at the midway point of the season, life is only going to get more difficult.

Bye weeks are in full swing, and that's probably wreaking havoc on your fantasy lineup or making your daily decision-making all the more difficult. Fret not, we have a true fantasy expert at our disposal with CBS Sports' Heath Cummings, who provides a weekly dose of roster advice that you need to build a winner.

Here are all of his position previews for Week 8:

Quarterback

Buffalo's Josh Allen vs. Green Bay, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts vs. Pittsburgh, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow @ Cleveland (on Monday Night Football), Arizona's Kyler Murray @ Minnesota, and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa @ Detroit top Cummings' Top 5 quarterbacks for Week 8. Tua is Cummings' top QB play in daily leagues.

"I was really excited about Tagovailoa's return in Week 7 and he played arguably his worst game of the season. But I have no fear about going right back to him in a dome against arguably the worst defense in the league," Cummings says of his matchup against the Lions. "Hopefully his poor showing in Week 7 will keep him from being the chalk at the position."

Running back

Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs @ New Orleans, Tennessee's Derrick Henry @ Houston, New Orleans' Alvin Kamara vs. Las Vegas, New York Giants' Saquan Barkley @ Seattle, and Cleveland's Nick Chubb vs. Cincinnati are Cummings' top plays out of the backfield.

Cummings likes Jets pass-catching back Michael Carter and his matchup against the Patriots defense this weekend.

"In full PPR, Carter is my top choice because the Jets run offense looks like a good one and I think he has the best path to 15 touches that includes work in the passing game," he notes. "James Robinson could have something to say about that, but I'm not sure Robinson is as good as Carter right now."

Wide receiver

Buffalo's Stefon Diggs vs. Green Bay, Miami's Tyreek Hill @ Detroit, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson vs. Arizona, L.A. Rams' Cooper Kupp vs. San Francisco, and Tampa Bay's Mike Evans vs. Baltimore (on Thursday night) are Cummings' top pass-catchers this week.

New Orleans' Chris Olave is just outside of Cummings' top 10 in PPR leagues, but is his top DFS option at wide receiver for Week 8.

"As long as Michael Thomas remains out, I'll view Olave as a top-12 wide receiver and this week he has a very good matchup against the Raiders," writes Cummings. "He could get a boost from Jameis Winston returning as well. He should be over $7,500 on both sites."

Tight end

It's not an easy week at tight end, but Cummings has Baltimore's Mark Andrews vs. Tampa Bay (on Thursday night), San Francisco's George Kittle @ L.A. Rams, Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert vs. Pittsburgh, L.A. Rams' Tyler Higbee vs. San Francisco, and Arizona's Zach Ertz @ Minnesota as his top plays.

If you can, go get Goedert. Like right now. Don't wait.

"It's a tough weekend at tight end with Travis Kelce on a bye and Mark Andrews playing on Thursday night. I'll go with Dallas Goedert, whose terrible touchdown luck has carried over from the second half of 2021. If Goedert's touchdown regression hits, he's going to challenge to be TE3 rest of the season," Cummings writes.

